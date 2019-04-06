Agriculture Dept urges farmers to regularly check crops in WC

ANC election lists: Mahumapelo wants IEC to reveal objections against him
Officials say the fall armyworm was found near Clanwilliam where samples were collected at the end of last month.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Agriculture has appealed to farmers to do regular scouting on maize plants after the fall armyworm was detected in the Western Cape.
Officials say it was found near Clanwilliam where samples were collected at the end of last month.
Armyworms are serious pests that mostly affect small scale farmers.
The department's Jan-Hendrik Venter said, “It likes to fly in August and what we recommend is that farmers must continue doing regular scouting and set up their own traps and check regularly.”
