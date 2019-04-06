View all in Latest
ACM court bid to force SABC to cover manifesto launch live fails

The SABC argued that it had no obligation to grant any political party live coverage.

FILE: Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng at the launch of his political party, the African Content Movement, on 13 December 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - The application by African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng to force the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to give his party live coverage has been dismissed with costs.

Before the court issued a ruling, Motsoeneng had already started presenting his party, the African Content Movement’s plans to a group gathered in Durban.

The SABC argued that it had no obligation to grant any political party live coverage.

The manifesto launch of the ACM was delayed by the court application which sought to force the SABC to carry it live.

But the attempt by the party was dismissed by the High Court in Johannesburg.

The SABC argued that the decision not to take the event live was an editorial decision which took into account resource constraints and equitable coverage of political parties contesting the elections.

Motsoeneng presented his party’s plans hours after the scheduled time with no rolling live coverage from his former employer.

