Zille: The only way to help Ramaphosa is to vote DA
KEMPTON PARK - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says that President Cyril Ramaphosa has lost the fight against corruption in the African National Congress (ANC) because of the way the party's lists were compiled.
Zille was speaking at a church hall full of DA supporters in Kempton Park on Thursday night in a rare campaign visit to the province.
There was warm applause for Zille as she was introduced to the audience of DA supporters gathered here in the hall of the Gereformeerde Church.
She did not sing or toyi-toyi as she sometimes does at public meeting but instead gave a lecture about the state of South African politics and the ANC.
Zille said that voting for the ANC to strengthen President Ramaphosa's hand is naïve because the ANC's lists contain many candidates who do not support Ramaphosa internally.
"And when you saw the ANC's list you see that Cyril had already lost the battle, and that Ace Magashule and DD Mabuza had already won the battle."
Zille said that the only way to help Ramaphosa is to vote DA.
Allegations of massive corruption in the Free State while Ace Magashule was premier are contained in a newly-published book by Pieter-Louis Myburgh.
