Zayn Malik: Gigi Hadid is the most amazing woman

The former One Direction star took to Twitter to shut down rumours that his recent expletive-laden cryptic tweet was aimed at the supermodel - who he has dated on/off since November 2015 - after it was suggested they had cooled off their relationship.

LONDON - Zayn Malik has hit back at people suggesting his recent cryptic tweet was aimed at Gigi Hadid and admitted she is "the most amazing woman".

On 3 Apri the 26-year-old pop star fumed: "How about you all go f--kyourselves with your irrelevant bulls--t ... This ain't a place for feelings ... And you aren't the person you said you were."

And on Thursday night, he hit back at those who suggested his tweets were anything to do with Hadid, 23, whilst he admitted he "doesn't deserve" the "love and support " he receives from the blonde beauty.

He ranted: "To any dumb f--k out there that wants to make they're own stories up ... My tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the f--k alone. She is the most amazing woman I've ever known ... And does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don't deserve it ... So if you have anything to say @ me and I'll put you the f--k straight."

Meanwhile, Hadid was forced to shut down rumours she is dating Selena Gomez's ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost on the day of Malik's original outburst.

She tweeted: "If you outlets are going to continue writing BS headlines every time I'm seen with a friend of the male gender then there's gunna be a lot of unneeded confusion. (sic)"