Wounded Caledon protester fighting for life in hospital
He is one of a group of residents who tried to march to the local municipal offices on Thursday but was blocked by law enforcement officials.
CALEDON - A protester who sustained multiple rubber bullet wounds during demonstrations is fighting for his life in hospital.
Police watchdog Ipid confirmed that two protesting residents who died, were shot with live ammunition.
One protester is in a critical condition in Tygerberg Hospital.
Relatives of the two protesters who died went to identify them on Friday morning.
Investigators are in the community to collect evidence following yesterday’s shooting as well as the ongoing demonstrations.
Community member Lindani Ngewu: "The killed people in front of us. The guy who was shot with 15 bullets, I was right in front of him. I was almost killed as well but I fell before that."
Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi is scheduled to visit the community today.
VIDEO: Death of two protesters brings Caledon to a standstill
