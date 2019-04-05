World number one Naomi Osaka signs new deal with Nike

In a statement, Nike said they were thrilled to have the first number one Japanese player to join their elite roster.

JOHANNESBURG – World number one and two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has signed a new deal with athleisure company, Nike.

“As we continue to inspire millions of athletes to chase their crazy dreams, Naomi is an incredible talent to add to our roster and help drive our commitment to inspiring a new generation of female athletes,” says Amy Montagne VP, GM of Global Categories. “We are thrilled to have her join our team.”

The 21-year-old conquered her first Grand Slam in 2018 after defeating 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams at the US Open final.

Osaka said that she was excited to be part of the Nike team and was excited for the opportunities that her new venture would offer her.

“Nike has a legendary track record of writing history and I look forward to being a part of those moments for many years to come,” she added.