World number one Naomi Osaka signs new deal with Nike

-
Steenhuisen: DA has rural safety plan to keep farmers safePolitics
-
Mapisa-Nqakula to give report on Vaal River rehabilitation projectLocal
-
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe resignsBusiness
-
Activist gives WCED ultimatum to respond to scholar transport demandLocal
-
George municipality probing corruption claims against DA councillorPolitics
-
Parents vow to ensure Carletonville creche remains closed after abuseLocal
-
Steenhuisen: DA has rural safety plan to keep farmers safePolitics
-
Mapisa-Nqakula to give report on Vaal River rehabilitation projectLocal
-
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe resignsBusiness
-
Activist gives WCED ultimatum to respond to scholar transport demandLocal
-
George municipality probing corruption claims against DA councillorPolitics
-
Parents vow to ensure Carletonville creche remains closed after abuseLocal
Popular Topics
-
Steenhuisen: DA has rural safety plan to keep farmers safePolitics
-
George municipality probing corruption claims against DA councillorPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: I could have been fired for going against ZumaPolitics
-
Zuma, Gordhan & doing things right: Ramaphosa’s most difficult leadership momentPolitics
-
SA needs Ramaphosa’s delicate hands – MakhuraPolitics
-
We don’t want ANC ‘looters’ – Numsa at launch of workers’ partyPolitics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlementBusiness
-
Samsung Electronics sees lowest quarterly profit in more than two yearsBusiness
-
Rand firmer, stocks dragged down by profit-takingBusiness
-
CT International Airport to get R7bn upgradeBusiness
-
BP found guilty of building filling stations without clearanceBusiness
Popular Topics
-
In world first, France bans breast implants linked to rare cancerLifestyle
-
Canadian couple find lost ticket to become last-minute lottery millionairesLifestyle
-
Cardi B leads the nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2019Lifestyle
-
CT Cannabis Expo starts on a high noteLifestyle
-
Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseasesLocal
-
US 'clamouring for avocados' after Trump threat to shut Mexico borderWorld
-
'Fortnite shouldn't be allowed': Prince Harry calls for ban of gameLifestyle
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
One in five deaths worldwide linked to unhealthy dietLifestyle
-
England's Rose can't wait to see back of football after abuseSport
-
Chippa to host Chiefs in Nedbank SemiSport
-
Pandya's focus firmly on World Cup after 'toughest' periodSport
-
'Retired' McGregor hints at returnSport
-
Amla back for Cobras opening T20 Challenge encounterSport
-
CT stadium a finalist for global awardLocal
Popular Topics
-
Death of two protesters brings Caledon to a standstillLocal
-
Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyerLocal
-
Cholera hits Mozambique two weeks after Cyclone IdaiAfrica
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
Every effort will be made to stop load shedding - MabuzaLocal
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in MarchLocal
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
Unable to vote on 8 May? Apply for special voting status from todayLocal
-
Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacksPolitics
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
-
IEC opens applications for special votes until 18 AprilLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energyPolitics
-
New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscapePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
World number one Naomi Osaka signs new deal with Nike
In a statement, Nike said they were thrilled to have the first number one Japanese player to join their elite roster.
JOHANNESBURG – World number one and two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has signed a new deal with athleisure company, Nike.
In a statement, Nike said they were thrilled to have the first number one Japanese player to join their elite roster.
“As we continue to inspire millions of athletes to chase their crazy dreams, Naomi is an incredible talent to add to our roster and help drive our commitment to inspiring a new generation of female athletes,” says Amy Montagne VP, GM of Global Categories. “We are thrilled to have her join our team.”
The 21-year-old conquered her first Grand Slam in 2018 after defeating 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams at the US Open final.
Osaka said that she was excited to be part of the Nike team and was excited for the opportunities that her new venture would offer her.
“Nike has a legendary track record of writing history and I look forward to being a part of those moments for many years to come,” she added.
Popular in Sport
-
England's Rose can't wait to see back of football after abuse2 hours ago
-
'Retired' McGregor hints at return15 hours ago
-
Chippa to host Chiefs in Nedbank Semi13 hours ago
-
CT stadium a finalist for global award18 hours ago
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel Stransky21 hours ago
-
Amla back for Cobras opening T20 Challenge encounter17 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.