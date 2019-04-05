Woolworths partners with Beyoncé's make-up artist in limited edition line
The make-up range, which includes an eye-shadow palette, highlighter and lipstick, will hit the shelves on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Woolworths Holdings has launched a limited edition make-up line in collaboration with Beyoncé's make-up artist, Sir John, on Thursday, seeking to strengthen its private label brand in its first international collaboration.
The department chain has invested heavily, like its peers, in its beauty business by partnering luxury international brands such as House of Chanel, Estée Lauder and Jo Malone, while strengthening its private label business.
Titled Volume 1, the make-up line is branded as cruelty-free and vegan friendly, a way to tap into the growing demand for more naturally sourced products that is upending industries.
Head of beauty at Woolworths Vivienne Joseph said the partnership with Sir John advances the group’s vision of bringing its customers locally produced products that can live alongside the Chanels of the beauty industry.
"We were very clear that this little piece of red carpet global luxury can show that we can live alongside Chanel, alongside Tom Ford, alongside Jo Malone and still have exactly the same quality of innovation," Joseph told Reuters.
The partnership with Sir John, known for beautifying the faces of Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian-West, started in 2017, when together they delivered a series of make-up masterclasses across the country.
