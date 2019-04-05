View all in Latest
Wine, art, fitness, music: A good weekend for all your senses in Cape Town

Whether you're a 'vinophile', part of the fit fam, an art lover or a fan of good music, Cape Town has you covered.

FILE: House music duo Black Motion during a performance. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: House music duo Black Motion during a performance. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Capetonians will be spoilt for choice this weekend when it comes to outdoor events.

For the 'vinophiles', the Stellenbosch Wine Festival is taking place for the first time at the V&A Waterfront on Saturday and Sunday.

If you're part of the 'fit fam,' the Adventure Lifestyle Show at Meerendal Wine Estate might be for you.

And Corona Africa's Sifiso Pule says Saturday's SunSets Festival at the Bungalow in Clifton is perfect for music lovers.

"We've got an art exhibition and we're going to auction that off and give the proceeds towards charity. We've also got some firebreathers.

"It's going to be an amazing sensorial experience, over and above the amazing lineup that we have," Pule said.

Festival goers can expect to be entertained by artists including Elderbrook, Tensnake, Mi Casa, the Bantwanas and Black Motion.

