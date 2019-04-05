View all in Latest
Wet weekend ahead for parts of SA

Gauteng has been hit by thunderstorms and cold temperatures, however, Cape Town is expected to have clear skies.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The weather service says Gauteng and most of the interior of the country should expect a wet weekend.

Gauteng has been hit by thunderstorms and cold temperatures, however, Cape Town is expected to have clear skies.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said: “Since yesterday (Thursday), we’ve been experiencing a cold front moving over southern parts of the country. Together with a lot of moisture and unstable conditions, it will result in scattered to widespread showers for the weekend over the central and eastern parts of the country.”

Comments

