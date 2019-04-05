View all in Latest
UN's Guterres calls for peace in Libya as renegade troops march on Tripoli

His appeal was echoed by the United States, Britain, France, Italy and the United Arab Emirates.

FILE: UN chief Antonio Guterres. Picture: @Antonioguterres/Twitter
FILE: UN chief Antonio Guterres. Picture: @Antonioguterres/Twitter
39 minutes ago

PRETORIA - There’s grave concern about escalating conflict in Libya where renegade general Khalifa Haftar has ordered his troops to march on the capital Tripoli.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has joined Western and Arab powers in calling for peace.

UN boss Antonio Guterres was in Tripoli visiting the UN-backed Prime Minister Fayes Al Serraj when the so-called Libyan National Army started its advance on Tripoli.

Guterres appealed for calm: “I walk away with a very strong appeal for military movements to stop, there is no military solution for any problem in the world or Libya.”

His appeal was echoed by the United States, Britain, France, Italy and the United Arab Emirates.

Libya is virtually ungovernable because of violence following the 2011 fall of Muammar Gadaffi.

The UN-backed government in Tripoli is held hostage by the Benghazi-based rebels in the east of the country.

