Theewaterskloof municipal officials meet over demands of protesters

CAPE TOWN – Theewaterskloof municipal officials have been meeting to discuss the demands of protesters in Caledon.

Service delivery demonstrations took a deadly turn on Thursday as two protesters were shot dead and two others were wounded.

Aggrieved residents had tried to march to the municipal office over service delivery issues, but police, law enforcement officials and private security intervened.

A lack of housing in the communities of Uitsig, Riemvasmaak, Vleiview and Bergsig is one of the key issues raised by demonstrators.

Some residents on Thursday demarcated plots on a piece of land.

But acting mayor Isaac Sileku says a new housing development, with 1,000 units, is planned for the community.

Sileku says officials will meet with residents again in the coming days.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the deaths of the two demonstrators, while another protester is fighting for his life after sustaining multiple rubber bullet wounds.

