The EFF’s only response to the SA's issues is violence, says Madikizela
The scuffle ensued at the SABC Morning Live debate where Land Party member was assaulted by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has condemned the chaos that erupted on Friday morning in Hout Bay.
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said what happened was a frightening reminder to South Africans that the EFF’s only response to the country’s issues is violence.
Madikizela said the EFF has a track record of intolerance and violent behaviour at public meetings and Friday was no different.
“We can’t have a situation where people who call themselves leaders behave in the manner that we saw. Every time where there’s chaos, EFF is at the centre of that chaos and I think it’s something we need to condemn in the strongest possible terms, because as parties we signed the Electoral Code of Conduct.”
WATCH: Chaos mars SABC elections coverage in Hout Bay
