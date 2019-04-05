The EFF’s only response to the SA's issues is violence, says Madikizela

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

The EFF’s only response to the SA's issues is violence, says Madikizela

The scuffle ensued at the SABC Morning Live debate where Land Party member was assaulted by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members.

A screengrab of fighting at an SABC election broadcast in Hout Bay on 5 April 2019.
A screengrab of fighting at an SABC election broadcast in Hout Bay on 5 April 2019.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has condemned the chaos that erupted on Friday morning in Hout Bay.

The scuffle ensued at the SABC Morning Live debate where Land Party member was assaulted by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said what happened was a frightening reminder to South Africans that the EFF’s only response to the country’s issues is violence.

Madikizela said the EFF has a track record of intolerance and violent behaviour at public meetings and Friday was no different.

“We can’t have a situation where people who call themselves leaders behave in the manner that we saw. Every time where there’s chaos, EFF is at the centre of that chaos and I think it’s something we need to condemn in the strongest possible terms, because as parties we signed the Electoral Code of Conduct.”

WATCH: Chaos mars SABC elections coverage in Hout Bay

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA