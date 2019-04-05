View all in Latest
Tension ratchets up as fresh protests erupt in Caledon

Police have used tear gas and are preventing a group of demonstrators from advancing closer to the main road.

Protesters have once again blocked all of the entrances to Uitsig and Riemvasmaak in Caledon on 5 April 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Protesters have once again blocked all of the entrances to Uitsig and Riemvasmaak in Caledon on 5 April 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CALEDON - Fresh protests have erupted in the Overberg town of Caledon.

Two men were shot dead when demonstrations erupted on Thursday.

It is tense again in Caledon as protesters take to the streets.

Police have used tear gas and are preventing a group of demonstrators from advancing closer to the main road.

At a meeting between community leaders and a delegation from the Theewaterskloof Municipality, demonstrators raised issues over housing and sanitation.

On Thursday night some protesters started marking out parcels of land.

Timeline

