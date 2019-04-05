Tension ratchets up as fresh protests erupt in Caledon
Police have used tear gas and are preventing a group of demonstrators from advancing closer to the main road.
CALEDON - Fresh protests have erupted in the Overberg town of Caledon.
Two men were shot dead when demonstrations erupted on Thursday.
It is tense again in Caledon as protesters take to the streets.
#Caledon Police have fired stun grenades to deter protesters from advancing towards the main road CA pic.twitter.com/mcHzJbLAjK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2019
#Caledon Protesters have once again blocked all of the entrances to Uitsig and Riemvasmaak CA pic.twitter.com/9MoVKDzTpu— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2019
At a meeting between community leaders and a delegation from the Theewaterskloof Municipality, demonstrators raised issues over housing and sanitation.
On Thursday night some protesters started marking out parcels of land.
