Team of SA ministers, African ambassadors to deal with 'xenophobic' violence

A meeting between ministers went some way towards calling violence against foreign nationals in the country 'xenophobic'.

PRETORIA - A task force consisting of three South African ministers and two African ambassadors has been established to deal with violence against foreigner nationals in the country.

A three-hour meeting between the ministers - International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele and Police Minister Bheki Cele - and chief envoys of the 54 African diplomatic missions in Pretoria went some way towards calling that violence "xenophobic".

Cele explained to the envoys that the violence in Durban last week also involved foreign shop owners shooting and killing three South African looters.

Congolese ambassador Bene M'Poko, who is the dean of the diplomatic core, welcomed the decision to remain engaged on a persistent problem.