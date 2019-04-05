Steenhuisen: DA has rural safety plan to keep farmers safe

-
Mashaba accuses Ramaphosa of hijacking Alex grievances to score votesPolitics
-
Steenhuisen: DA has rural safety plan to keep farmers safePolitics
-
Mapisa-Nqakula to give report on Vaal River rehabilitation projectLocal
-
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe resignsBusiness
-
Activist gives WCED ultimatum to respond to scholar transport demandLocal
-
George municipality probing corruption claims against DA councillorPolitics
-
Mashaba accuses Ramaphosa of hijacking Alex grievances to score votesPolitics
-
Steenhuisen: DA has rural safety plan to keep farmers safePolitics
-
Mapisa-Nqakula to give report on Vaal River rehabilitation projectLocal
-
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe resignsBusiness
-
Activist gives WCED ultimatum to respond to scholar transport demandLocal
-
George municipality probing corruption claims against DA councillorPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Mashaba accuses Ramaphosa of hijacking Alex grievances to score votesPolitics
-
Steenhuisen: DA has rural safety plan to keep farmers safePolitics
-
George municipality probing corruption claims against DA councillorPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: I could have been fired for going against ZumaPolitics
-
Zuma, Gordhan & doing things right: Ramaphosa’s most difficult leadership momentPolitics
-
SA needs Ramaphosa’s delicate hands – MakhuraPolitics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlementBusiness
-
Samsung Electronics sees lowest quarterly profit in more than two yearsBusiness
-
Rand firmer, stocks dragged down by profit-takingBusiness
-
CT International Airport to get R7bn upgradeBusiness
-
BP found guilty of building filling stations without clearanceBusiness
Popular Topics
-
In world first, France bans breast implants linked to rare cancerLifestyle
-
Canadian couple find lost ticket to become last-minute lottery millionairesLifestyle
-
Cardi B leads the nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2019Lifestyle
-
CT Cannabis Expo starts on a high noteLifestyle
-
Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseasesLocal
-
US 'clamouring for avocados' after Trump threat to shut Mexico borderWorld
-
'Fortnite shouldn't be allowed': Prince Harry calls for ban of gameLifestyle
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
One in five deaths worldwide linked to unhealthy dietLifestyle
-
England's Rose can't wait to see back of football after abuseSport
-
Chippa to host Chiefs in Nedbank SemiSport
-
Pandya's focus firmly on World Cup after 'toughest' periodSport
-
'Retired' McGregor hints at returnSport
-
Amla back for Cobras opening T20 Challenge encounterSport
-
CT stadium a finalist for global awardLocal
Popular Topics
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Death of two protesters brings Caledon to a standstillLocal
-
Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyerLocal
-
Cholera hits Mozambique two weeks after Cyclone IdaiAfrica
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
Every effort will be made to stop load shedding - MabuzaLocal
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
Unable to vote on 8 May? Apply for special voting status from todayLocal
-
Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacksPolitics
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
-
IEC opens applications for special votes until 18 AprilLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energyPolitics
-
New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscapePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
Steenhuisen: DA has rural safety plan to keep farmers safe
Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen told DA supporters in Kempton Park that the party has a rural safety strategy that will help fight crime.
KEMPTON PARK – Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen has proposed the use of drones to help keep people living on farms safe.
He told an audience in Kempton Park on Thursday night that the DA has a rural safety strategy that will help fight crime.
DA supporters gathered at the Gereformeerde Church hall to hear former party leader Helen Zille and Steenhuisen speak.
They also raised concerns about electricity supply, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and safety on smallholdings.
Steenhuisen said the DA has a rural safety plan to help farmers feel safe.
"The truth of the matter is that there was a massive vacuum left in rural safety when the commando system was disbanded under the then Minister of Defence Mosiuoa Lekota, and we were told there was going to be a new system, but this new system has never arrived."
He said this left many police stations ill-equipped to respond to crime. Steenhuisen also said that drones can be used to patrol large areas on farms, also to prevent cattle and stock theft.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
Mashaba accuses Ramaphosa of hijacking Alex grievances to score votes16 minutes ago
-
George municipality probing corruption claims against DA councillorone hour ago
-
Jim: Unemployed must vote for Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party15 hours ago
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alight18 hours ago
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: I could have been fired for going against Zumaone hour ago
-
Zuma, Gordhan & doing things right: Ramaphosa’s most difficult leadership moment11 hours ago
-
Mashaba challenges ‘insincere’ Ramaphosa over Alexandra comments12 hours ago
-
We don’t want ANC ‘looters’ – Numsa at launch of workers’ party12 hours ago
-
George municipality probing corruption claims against DA councillorone hour ago
-
Mayor Bobani likely to survive the chop... again, thanks to the EFF15 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.