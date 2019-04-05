Steenhuisen: DA has rural safety plan to keep farmers safe

Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen told DA supporters in Kempton Park that the party has a rural safety strategy that will help fight crime.

KEMPTON PARK – Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen has proposed the use of drones to help keep people living on farms safe.

He told an audience in Kempton Park on Thursday night that the DA has a rural safety strategy that will help fight crime.

DA supporters gathered at the Gereformeerde Church hall to hear former party leader Helen Zille and Steenhuisen speak.

They also raised concerns about electricity supply, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and safety on smallholdings.

Steenhuisen said the DA has a rural safety plan to help farmers feel safe.

"The truth of the matter is that there was a massive vacuum left in rural safety when the commando system was disbanded under the then Minister of Defence Mosiuoa Lekota, and we were told there was going to be a new system, but this new system has never arrived."

He said this left many police stations ill-equipped to respond to crime. Steenhuisen also said that drones can be used to patrol large areas on farms, also to prevent cattle and stock theft.

