Snubbed EFF committee member makes serious allegations against Malema

JOHANNESBURG – An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) central committee member who was left off the party’s nomination lists for parliament and provincial legislatures has made serious allegations against the party’s national leaders, including Julius Malema.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Thembinkosi Rawula alleges that the EFF’s national leaders have been fleecing the organisation, while those who have objected to the practice are being chastised.

The EFF is one of the 48 parties contesting the elections on 8 May.

Rawula says although he’s been a member of the EFF’s central command team since 2014, he’s never laid eyes on the organisation’s financials.

He also claims that Malema admitted at a recent meeting that the party had taken money from the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

The party has publicly denied being beneficiaries of the large scale corruption which saw almost R2 billion looted from the bank.

In the scathing statement, Rawula claims that Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu’s modus operandi is to inflate costs of service providers in order to pocket the party’s funds.

He also accuses EFF treasurer Leigh-Ann Martys as only being responsible for “petty cash” while the party’s finances are controlled by Malema and Shivambu.

The EFF was not immediately available for comment.