SGB of 'asbestos school' accuses department of taking half measures on repairs

The Pinedene Primary School governing body says classroom walls at the school are cracked and an asbestos roof is about to collapse.

CAPE TOWN - The Pinedene Primary School governing body says it is disappointed in the Western Cape Education Department for failing to commit to repairing all the damage at the school that is apparently falling apart.

The governing body shut down the school earlier this week, calling on the provincial department to start repairs.

The body's Randall Botha said classroom walls were cracked and an asbestos roof was about to collapse.

"They are not going to remove all the asbestos, only the damaged [parts]," he said.

He added that the department had also said it would not be painting the entire school building, just sections of it.

"They are only going to do work in certain places."