Several JHB northern suburbs without power

JOHANNESBURG – Several northern Johannesburg suburbs are without electricity on Friday afternoon after a line tripped affecting most of city power's substations.

The utility says its technicians and those from Eskom are working to restore power, but they are not yet able to say when electricity will be fully restored.

The trip has affected feeder lines to substations that include Beyers Naude, Randburg, bond, Fontainbleu, Harley, and Northriding.