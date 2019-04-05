Royal House of Mandela wants an audit of early childhood development centres
Nkosi Zwelivelile says they condemn the abuse of children and that those found guilty must face the full might of the law for abusing their position of trust and custody of the most vulnerable.
JOHANNESBURG – The Royal House of Mandela has weighed in on the controversy surrounding a Carletonville nursery school.
In a statement, Nkosi Zwelivelile says they condemn the abuse of children and that those found guilty must face the full might of the law for abusing their position of trust and custody of the most vulnerable.
He has also called on the government to undertake a national audit of early childhood development (ECD) institutions.
However, Ninnies Neuron's Nursery School maintains that parents want to keep their children there.
Those in charge at the crèche claim that there are parents who want to keep their children at the facility.
Management said that the parents understand that the attacks on the children were committed independently by a teacher who has since been fired.
The lawyer representing the owner of the school, Danie van Zyl, said those who had chosen to keep their children at the school should have been given the right to do so.
However, a group of parents and neighbours strongly disagree, saying they will keep an eye on the facility to ensure that it remains shut.
Meanwhile, the mother of one of the children captured on video being abused at the nursery school says that she will take legal action.
The woman said that she will take action against the owner, the teacher who is seen assaulting her two-year-old daughter and the former teacher who took the video.
The mother said she took her two-year-old daughter out of the school late last year after noticing signs that something was wrong.
She said that her daughter stopped eating, playing and would curl herself up in a corner and cry without any apparent reason.
“I took her out again when I realised things were not really right emotionally and physically. She would go and sit in a corner and cry for nothing, hysterically. I didn’t know what to do.”
The mother said that she confronted the principal but was told that the bruises on her child’s body could result from playing with other children.
She has called for the principal to be arrested as well.
WATCH: Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyer
