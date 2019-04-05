View all in Latest
Residents to take Alex shutdown protest to Sandton on Monday

A resolution was taken at a public meeting at a local community centre on Friday.

FILE: JMPD officers monitor protests in the township of Alexandra in Johannesburg on 3 April 2019. Picture: EWN
FILE: JMPD officers monitor protests in the township of Alexandra in Johannesburg on 3 April 2019. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Alexandra have confirmed that they will take their shutdown protest to Sandton on Monday.

They say a resolution was taken at a public meeting at a local community centre earlier on Friday. They backed down from the same threat earlier in the week.

On Wednesday residents blocked roads, shutting down the neighbourhood.

They said they were angry over the lack of development in the area and claimed that foreign nationals were illegally constructing shacks.

They also complained that they had been ignored by Mayor Herman Mashaba who they said was taking them for granted.

Community leaders said they had, on numerous occasions, asked the mayor to come and see the conditions they live in.

Residents have been protesting since Wednesday over a range of issues, including housing.

On Thursday Mashaba challenged ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the community of Alexandra along with him after the president called him out over the growing calls for the mayor to address residents.

WATCH: #AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structures

