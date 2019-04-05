Rand gains on slow US wage growth, stocks up
At 1530 GMT the rand was 0.32% firmer at 14.0675 per dollar from 14.1125 on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed on Friday, ending the first week of the new quarter more than 2% firmer as slow wage growth in the United States helped maintain demand for emerging currencies.
Stocks gained on the back of a possible trade deal between the US and China.
The currency rallied as far as 14.0200, its best since Feb. 28, shortly after employment data from the US showed that while jobs increased by 196,000 wage growth had slowed, pushing the dollar lower.
Signs of progress in trade talks between China and the US has bolstered demand for emerging market currencies in general but the main boost for South African assets this week came from Moody’s holding the country’s sovereign rating at investment grade.
The rand’s run towards 14.00 could unlock further gains, analysts said, with the cluster of stop-loss triggers around the level adding momentum to the rally before an expected spike in volatility as 8 May national elections approach.
A Reuters poll taken this week found the rand is likely to remain steady at 14.30 over the next six months.
In equities, the Johannesburg All-Share index gained by the 0.11% to 57,776 points, while the Top-40 index rose 0.13% to 51,518 points.
“For the most part, resources led the charge on the way up today. All of the gold staples were up. We’ve seen the market looking for quality at the moment, and the likes of Sibanye Gold were sharply up,” said Independent Securities trader Ryan Woods.
The gold index strengthened 1.41%, while the platinum basket gained rose by 1.22%.
Sibanye Gold advanced 2.51% to R16,35.
Anglo American Platinum climbed 0.9% to R795,06.
In fixed income, the benchmark 2026 government bond firmed, with the yield down 2.5 basis points to 8.51%.
