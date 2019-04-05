Rand set for 3% weekly gain after Moody's review delay

-
4 Limpopo traffic officials to appear in court for corruptionLocal
-
Amcu to hold mass meeting Sibanye mine to discuss protracted strikeBusiness
-
Chairs fly as EFF, BLF, Land Party clash at Hout Bay election broadcastPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done it must be acted againstPolitics
-
Eskom's Phasiwe ready to appear before state capture inquiryLocal
-
Ramaphosa: More work to do before SA realises rainbow nation visionPolitics
-
4 Limpopo traffic officials to appear in court for corruptionLocal
-
Amcu to hold mass meeting Sibanye mine to discuss protracted strikeBusiness
-
Chairs fly as EFF, BLF, Land Party clash at Hout Bay election broadcastPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done it must be acted againstPolitics
-
Eskom's Phasiwe ready to appear before state capture inquiryLocal
-
Ramaphosa: More work to do before SA realises rainbow nation visionPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done it must be acted againstPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: More work to do before SA realises rainbow nation visionPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: Former FS MEC Dukwana lifts lid on Magashule's alleged corruptionPolitics
-
Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party to lobby for Sarb to be nationalisedPolitics
-
Magashule’s former colleague to reveal all on dodgy dealings: reportPolitics
-
De Lille takes alleged George Municipality corruption to Public ProtectorPolitics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand set for 3% weekly gain after Moody's review delayBusiness
-
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe resignsBusiness
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlementBusiness
-
Samsung Electronics sees lowest quarterly profit in more than two yearsBusiness
-
Rand firmer, stocks dragged down by profit-takingBusiness
Popular Topics
-
'Game of Thrones' author to discover TV ending to his sagaLifestyle
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
In world first, France bans breast implants linked to rare cancerLifestyle
-
Canadian couple find lost ticket to become last-minute lottery millionairesLifestyle
-
Cardi B leads the nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2019Lifestyle
-
CT Cannabis Expo starts on a high noteLifestyle
-
Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseasesLocal
-
US 'clamouring for avocados' after Trump threat to shut Mexico borderWorld
-
'Fortnite shouldn't be allowed': Prince Harry calls for ban of gameLifestyle
-
Woods 'on track' for pursuit of fifth Green JacketSport
-
World number one Naomi Osaka signs new deal with NikeSport
-
England's Rose can't wait to see back of football after abuseSport
-
Chippa to host Chiefs in Nedbank SemiSport
-
Pandya's focus firmly on World Cup after 'toughest' periodSport
-
'Retired' McGregor hints at returnSport
Popular Topics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Death of two protesters brings Caledon to a standstillLocal
-
Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyerLocal
-
Cholera hits Mozambique two weeks after Cyclone IdaiAfrica
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
Ramaphosa: ANC committed to doing the right thingPolitics
-
Zille: The only way to help Ramaphosa is to vote DAPolitics
-
Mashaba accuses Ramaphosa of hijacking Alex grievances to score votesPolitics
-
Unable to vote on 8 May? Apply for special voting status from todayLocal
-
Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacksPolitics
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
-
IEC opens applications for special votes until 18 AprilLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energyPolitics
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
Rand set for 3% weekly gain after Moody's review delay
The main boost for South African assets this week came from Moody’s keeping the country’s sovereign rating in investment grade, after it let a scheduled rating review date last week pass without any rating action.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed on Friday and was on course for gains of around 3% this week against the dollar, as appetite for local assets was lifted by Moody’s delaying a credit rating review and optimism over US-China trade talks.
At 0705 GMT, the rand had gained 0.2% to R14.0900 against the dollar compared to its previous close.
Signs of progress in the trade talks between the world’s two largest economies has bolstered demand for emerging market currencies, including the rand, as it bodes well for global economic growth.
But the main boost for South African assets this week came from Moody’s keeping the country’s sovereign rating in investment grade, after it let a scheduled rating review date last week pass without any rating action.
Moody’s rating is particularly sensitive for South Africa because it is the only one of the big three rating agencies that still rates the country’s debt in the coveted investment grade bracket.
South African stocks opened stronger, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index up 0.5% at 51,684 points.
In fixed income, the benchmark 2026 government bond gained, with the yield falling by 1.5 basis points to 8.520%.
More in Business
-
Amcu to hold mass meeting Sibanye mine to discuss protracted strike15 minutes ago
-
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe resigns4 hours ago
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape Town5 hours ago
-
Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement6 hours ago
-
Samsung Electronics sees lowest quarterly profit in more than two years6 hours ago
-
Rand firmer, stocks dragged down by profit-taking15 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.