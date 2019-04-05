'Ramaphosa is always shocked by what's happening in the country'

Listeners say that President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be out of touch with what the citizens are going through.

CAPE TOWN - CapeTalk listeners weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to events in the country. Listeners say that Ramaphosa seems to be out of touch with what citizens are going through.

This follows his response that he was shocked and livid over Eskom's power cuts and again shocked over Metrorail's disrupted operations in Gauteng.

The president is also being accused of remaining mum on ANC secretary general Ace Magashule's allegations of corruption during his nine-year tenure as Free State premier.

"Someone was asking where is the president in this Magashule saga. I tell you where he is, he is somewhere in his palace shocked. He was shocked about being stranded on the train, he was shocked about Eskom being plundered, shocked about Sars, he is shocked about everything," said Marvin, a caller.

"The president can't answer everything but where Ace Magashule is concerned he needs to address the nation, he is his second in command," said another caller named Gilbert.

Listen to the audio below for more.