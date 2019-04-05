Ramaphosa: ANC committed to doing the right thing

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the debacle over the African National Congress (ANC) lists of candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures as difficult.

The ANC is struggling to shrug off negative public sentiment and criticism from within its own ranks about its choice of nominees.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a public engagement in Sandton on Thursday that was initially touted as a conversation with white South Africans.

He explained that some candidates, flagged as unfit to hold office, have argued that they weren’t charged or found guilty in any court of law in line with the democratic processes of the party.

But Ramaphosa insisted that the ANC is committed to doing the right thing, mentioning the national executive committee's decision to refer the lists to the integrity commission.

“Quite often, people want quick solutions - they want immediate solutions. We are dealing with human beings and we’ve got to find your own method to do things. The ANC is committed to going back to doing things the right way.”

