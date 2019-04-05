Parents vow to ensure Carletonville creche remains closed after abuse

Videos being circulated on social media show a teacher assaulting children at the facility.

JOHANNESBURG - Neighbours and parents at a Carletonville nursery school where young children were seen in videos being abused say they will make sure the facility remains closed.

The school has been closed after it was found it didn't have a valid permit.

However, the crèche maintains that parents want to keep their children there.

Management said that the parents understand that the attacks on the children were committed independently by a teacher who has since been fired.

The lawyer representing the owner of the school Danie van Zyl said those who had chosen to keep their children at the school should have been given the right to do so.

However, a group of parents and neighbours strongly disagree, saying they will keep an eye on the facility to ensure that it remains shut.

They said that had the MEC decided not to close the creche, they would have done so themselves.

