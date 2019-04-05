Parents, guardians should be held accountable for kids' safety - activist group

Chairperson of the Rene Roman Search and Rescue Organisation Zaida Samuels said that parents need to know the whereabouts of their children at all times, as it is no longer safe to even trust people known to the child.

CAPE TOWN - The Rene Roman Search and Rescue Organisation says that it is time that parents and guardians are held accountable for their children's safety.

This comes after the disappearance of one-year-old Orderick Lucas in Kleinvlei, whose mother claimed that she wasn't sure where the toddler was after she'd left him with a friend for about two days.

The little boy was last seen alive on Sunday, 24 March. His body was found in a drain in Eerste River earlier this week.

The organisation was established after the death of 13-year-old Rene-Tracy Roman in March 2017 - she disappeared while walking to a shop near her Lavender Hill home.

"The perpetrators are people that are connected to the family, that the child knows and this is the saddest thing."

Samuels said that too many young children are left to fend for themselves without any adult supervision.

"Some of the parents are using alcohol, other things to be on a high and what happens in the process is that our children are not looked after, children as young as 2 or 3 are sent to the shop to buy cigarettes or something for their parents."

On its Facebook page, the Pink Ladies Missing Children's Organisation displays missing persons flyers for at least six children in the areas of Kraaifontein, Du Noon, Mitchells Plain and Athlone.