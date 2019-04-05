Parents, guardians should be held accountable for kids' safety - activist group
Chairperson of the Rene Roman Search and Rescue Organisation Zaida Samuels said that parents need to know the whereabouts of their children at all times, as it is no longer safe to even trust people known to the child.
CAPE TOWN - The Rene Roman Search and Rescue Organisation says that it is time that parents and guardians are held accountable for their children's safety.
This comes after the disappearance of one-year-old Orderick Lucas in Kleinvlei, whose mother claimed that she wasn't sure where the toddler was after she'd left him with a friend for about two days.
The little boy was last seen alive on Sunday, 24 March. His body was found in a drain in Eerste River earlier this week.
The organisation was established after the death of 13-year-old Rene-Tracy Roman in March 2017 - she disappeared while walking to a shop near her Lavender Hill home.
Chairperson of the organisation Zaida Samuels said that parents need to know the whereabouts of their children at all times, as it is no longer safe to even trust people known to the child.
"The perpetrators are people that are connected to the family, that the child knows and this is the saddest thing."
Samuels said that too many young children are left to fend for themselves without any adult supervision.
"Some of the parents are using alcohol, other things to be on a high and what happens in the process is that our children are not looked after, children as young as 2 or 3 are sent to the shop to buy cigarettes or something for their parents."
On its Facebook page, the Pink Ladies Missing Children's Organisation displays missing persons flyers for at least six children in the areas of Kraaifontein, Du Noon, Mitchells Plain and Athlone.
Popular in Local
-
Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyer
-
Ramaphosa: I could have been fired for going against Zuma
-
Mother of child (2) abused at Carletonville creche to sue owner, teachers
-
Carletonville creche teacher arrested after being filmed beating children
-
Carletonville crèche shut down after teacher filmed beating children
-
Zille: The only way to help Ramaphosa is to vote DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.