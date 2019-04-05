Orderick Lucas’ mother blames herself for his death
CAPE TOWN - The mother of one-year-old Orderick Lucas, whose body was found in a drain in Eerste River, has admitted she's partly to blame for her child's death.
The little boy was reported missing late last month and, at the time, it was reported she couldn't say who she had given her child to.
Children playing soccer in a street in Eerste River on Tuesday discovered the boy's body after they kicked their ball into the drain.
Davedine Lucas has admitted to having a drug problem but maintains this played no part in the disappearance of her baby.
Mervyn Volkwyn, a friend of Lucas, claimed the child was with him on Sunday, 24 March, and the last time he was seen alive was when she fetched him that night.
But the mother said she does not remember getting her child back.
“I don’t remember any of that because he told me he handed my child to me and I didn’t get my child from him. Look now where we found my child, in the drain.”
Volkwyn appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court earlier this week on charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.
He is due back in the dock next week.
