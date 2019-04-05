Nigerian police officer sacked after football fan's death

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Nigerian police officer sacked after football fan's death

Kolade Johnson was watching a match involving English Premier League club Liverpool on Sunday when he was hit by a stray bullet fired by a police team on patrol.

The Nigerian flag flies in Lagos. Picture: AFP.
The Nigerian flag flies in Lagos. Picture: AFP.
47 minutes ago

LAGOS – Nigerian police have dismissed one of their officers after a football fan was shot dead as he watched a match, in a case that has sparked public anger against the security services.

Kolade Johnson was watching a match involving English Premier League club Liverpool on Sunday when he was hit by a stray bullet fired by a police team on patrol.

Following public outrage, two officers were arrested and brought before an internal disciplinary hearing.

Lagos police spokesman Bala Elkana said: "The first defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, was found guilty of discreditable conduct... by shooting and killing Kolade Johnson".

Olalekan was dismissed and handed over to the criminal investigation department for prosecution in a conventional court, the spokesman said in a statement late Thursday.

Elkana said there was no evidence linking the other officer to the killing and he "was, therefore, found not guilty and discharged and acquitted".

Johnson's death sparked public outrage and renewed opposition to the police units such as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which have long been criticised in Nigeria.

The unit has become synonomous with brutality, extra-judicial killings, torture, extortion and impunity.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA