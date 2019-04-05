-
Nigerian police officer sacked after football fan's death
Kolade Johnson was watching a match involving English Premier League club Liverpool on Sunday when he was hit by a stray bullet fired by a police team on patrol.
LAGOS – Nigerian police have dismissed one of their officers after a football fan was shot dead as he watched a match, in a case that has sparked public anger against the security services.
Kolade Johnson was watching a match involving English Premier League club Liverpool on Sunday when he was hit by a stray bullet fired by a police team on patrol.
Following public outrage, two officers were arrested and brought before an internal disciplinary hearing.
Lagos police spokesman Bala Elkana said: "The first defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, was found guilty of discreditable conduct... by shooting and killing Kolade Johnson".
Olalekan was dismissed and handed over to the criminal investigation department for prosecution in a conventional court, the spokesman said in a statement late Thursday.
Elkana said there was no evidence linking the other officer to the killing and he "was, therefore, found not guilty and discharged and acquitted".
Johnson's death sparked public outrage and renewed opposition to the police units such as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which have long been criticised in Nigeria.
The unit has become synonomous with brutality, extra-judicial killings, torture, extortion and impunity.
Timeline
-
Nigeria's opposition party retains key oil state of Rivers20 hours ago
-
Nigerians join online protests to denounce police killing4 days ago
-
Liverpool back on top as late own goal secures 2-1 win over Tottenham5 days ago
-
How the Premier League title race and top-four battle will be decideda week ago
Popular in Africa
-
Boeing defends 'fundamental safety' of 737 MAX after crash report6 hours ago
-
Zim cops fire teargas at journalists in newsroom17 hours ago
-
Cholera hits Mozambique two weeks after Cyclone Idai21 hours ago
-
DR Congo leader hails a new 'balance' in turbulent nation6 hours ago
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa30 days ago
-
Report: Zim truck driver fatally shot while trying to avoid toll gate30 days ago
