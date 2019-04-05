New Zealand marks Christchurch attack at Hong Kong Sevens
Players huddled together to lead a moment's silence for the 50 people killed in a massacre when a white supremacist gunman stormed two mosques in the southern city.
HONG KONG - New Zealand trounced Australia 40-19 Friday on the opening day of the Hong Kong Sevens, in the country's first international rugby appearance since the Christchurch attacks.
Players from both teams huddled together in the middle of the field to lead a moment's silence for the 50 people killed in last month's massacre when a white supremacist gunman stormed two mosques in the quiet southern city.
A determined New Zealand set the early pace before Australian co-captain Nick Malouf slipped straight down the middle and sprinted across the try line from 30 metres out, levelling the scoreboard at 14-all.
But New Zealand pulled ahead again when Joe Ravouvou broke through and jogged the ball over shortly before half time.
Joe Webber, returning from injury this week after a reactive arthritis diagnosis last year, made the sixth try of the match.
"It's obviously been a tough time for New Zealand," coach Clark Laidlaw told reporters ahead of the tournament.
"Certainly we're aware that we're the first national team to play since the event ... the best thing we can do for Christchurch and for our country is to play bloody well."
Elsewhere in the pool matches, the US Eagles made short work of Spain at 36-7, while a rowdy Fijian crowd in the north stand cheered a 22-5 victory for the reigning Hong Kong champions over Kenya.
Fiji are chasing their fifth consecutive victory in the tournament.
Brazil secured a return to the women's series after a two-year hiatus with their 28-19 qualifying finals victory over Scotland.
"We worked really, really hard for this," said vice-captain Isadora Cerullo.
"We're looking to build even more, bring in a lot of new players and show everyone ... that we deserve to be back on the world circuit."
Popular in World
-
Bogged down in Brexit, Britain tries to flex G7 muscles
-
Lawyers ask Vatican to denounce criminalisation of homosexuality
-
Shell hit with Dutch climate lawsuit
-
Boeing defends 'fundamental safety' of 737 MAX after crash report
-
Robbers steal $1m in three-minute Mexico airport heist
-
British PM asks EU to delay Brexit until 30 June: Downing Street
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.