Mother of child (2) abused at Carletonville creche to sue owner, teachers

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of one of the children captured on video being abused at a Carletonville nursery school says that she will sue.

The woman said that she will take legal action against the owner, the teacher who is seen assaulting her two-year-old daughter and the former teacher who took the video.

The mother says she took her two-year-old daughter out of the school late last year after noticing signs that something was wrong.

She said that her daughter stopped eating, playing and would curl herself up in a corner and cry without any apparent reason.

“I took her out again when I realised things were not really right emotionally and physically. She would go and sit in a corner and cry for nothing, hysterically. I didn’t know what to do.”

The mother said that she confronted the principal but was told that the bruises on her child’s body could result from playing with other children.

She says the principal must be arrested for being complicit in the crimes.

