Money in the bag: Guptas offered me R2m a month – Dukwana tells commission

Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana said the controversial family wanted him to approve a R140 million project that would then be awarded to a Gupta-linked businessman.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State Economic Development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture he was offered a R2 million monthly bribe by the Guptas on the condition that he sign off on a dodgy contract.

Dukwana said the controversial family wanted him to approve a R140 million project that would then be awarded to a Gupta-linked businessman.

Dukwana says he was offered the cash from a bag by one of the Gupta brothers in the presence of African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule and Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, at the Guptas' Saxonwold home.

"He took out a stash and [said], 'This is R2 million.' " He was referring to Tony Gupta. The money was all R200 bank notes, he added.

Asked where Magashule and the younger Zuma were during this exchange, Dukwana answered: "In the house, they are in the same room as I (am)."

#StateCaptureInquiry Dukwana says that Tony Gupta promised him 2 million rand in cash if he signed a deal giving a contract to the Gupta's. Tony also him him that Ace Magashuke and Duduzane Zuma also got monthly cash deliveries of millions. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2019

Dukwana was appearing for the first time on Friday before the commission to give evidence on allegations of state capture in the Free State.

Earlier in his testimony Dukwana detailed how he had failed to obtain documents and records of his time in office in order to support his testimony at the commission.

He also said Magashule told him that he would use his son, Tshepiso, for dealings with the controversial family because he was a politician.

WATCH: Former FS MEC Mxolisi Dukwana lifts lid on Magashule's alleged corruption