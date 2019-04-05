Mathunjwa: Amcu strike to continue indefinitely

Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa says workers should remember they’ve been made in the image of God and not that of Sibanye CEO Neil Froneman.

JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) leader Joseph Mathunjwa has announced the union's strike will continue indefinitely.

He was addressing union workers at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein Mine on Friday afternoon.

Workers affiliated to the union have gone without salaries for five months now after they downed tools over a wage dispute.

The National Union of Mineworkers, Solidarity and the United Association of South Africa called off their strike and accepted an offer of a R700 increase; Amcu, however, is demanding R300 more than that.

Mathunjwa says Amcu members have not given a directive to accept any offer.

“The proposal that was put before two parties, which is Sibanye and Amcu by the CCMA, of R5,700 [we're] still prepared to accept it. Furthermore, maybe the employer can present their R4,500 of which they removed from the table and they’re willing to consider it.”

He said they'll no longer be exploited by Sibanye Stillwater CEO Neil Froneman.

“There’s this toxic coalition of the state and Neil Froneman; he is arrogant because he is being supported by the state.”

Thousands of workers from the Beatrix, Kloof and Driefontein mines had gathered and spent the hours singing ahead of Mathunjwa’s arrival on Friday.

Mathunjwa also quoted the Bible, telling workers they should know how powerful they are.

He said they should remember they’ve been made in the image of God and not that of Froneman.

Mathunjwa is expected to give clarity on next step in their ongoing strike.

