Mashaba accuses Ramaphosa of hijacking Alex grievances to score votes
The protest-hit township was brought to a standstill this week with demonstrators demanding better service delivery.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of hijacking the grievances of community members in Alexandra ahead of the elections.
The protest-hit township was brought to a standstill this week with demonstrators demanding better service delivery.
While on a campaign trail in Diepsloot on Thursday, Ramaphosa said that the Democratic Alliance-led local government in Alexandra is best suited to attend to residents' demands.
But Mashaba has hit back, claiming that his efforts to meet with the community are being hampered by African National Congress (ANC) leaders in Alexandra, whom he alleges are trying to score political points.
His spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said: “We can recognise the political manoeuvring of the ANC as part of their election drive but that doesn’t mean we are unwilling to be unresponsive to the people of that community. That is something that we are open to as we are more than willing to engage with those people.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: I could have been fired for going against Zuma
-
Zuma, Gordhan & doing things right: Ramaphosa’s most difficult leadership moment
-
Mashaba challenges ‘insincere’ Ramaphosa over Alexandra comments
-
We don’t want ANC ‘looters’ – Numsa at launch of workers’ party
-
George municipality probing corruption claims against DA councillor
-
Steenhuisen: DA has rural safety plan to keep farmers safe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.