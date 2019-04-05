View all in Latest
Mapisa-Nqakula to give report on Vaal River rehabilitation project

The municipality is in grips of an environmental disaster as pollution and raw sewage continue to spill into the Vaal River.

FILE: Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to revisit the Emfuleni Local Municipality to give a joint report on the progress made with the Vaal River rehabilitation project.

The municipality is in the grips of an environmental disaster as pollution and raw sewage continue to spill into the Vaal River.

In November, the army was deployed to the troubled district in an effort to intervene. However, it’s been faced with financial problems.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Human Rights Commission conducted an inspection at the Sebokeng and Rietspruit wastewater treatment plants where it raised concerns over the slow progress made to address the sewage crisis.

Spokesperson Buang Jones said: “Change is there, but it is minimal. This is something that is concerning in the commission. The commission will release its report on the Vaal River contamination before the end of June.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

