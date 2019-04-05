Magashule used his son to deal with Guptas to avoid exposure, inquiry told
The Zondo Commission has heard how ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule allegedly told former Free State Economic Development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana that he was going to get into business with the Gupta family.
Dukwana has been testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.
He says that in February 2008, Magashule took him to Sahara Computers in Midrand where he was introduced to Rajesh Gupta.
Dukwana has also detailed how he has failed to obtain documents and records of his time in office in order to support his testimony at the commission.
He says that Magashule told him that he would use his son Tshepiso to deal with the controversial family because he was a politician.
"He then indicated to me that because of his exposure as a political person, he would rather have his son Tshepiso dealing with this and he said to me there is no law in the country that prohibits his son form doing business with any person."
WATCH: Former FS MEC Mxolisi Dukwana lifts lid on Magashule's alleged corruption
