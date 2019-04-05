Magashule’s former colleague to reveal all on dodgy dealings: report
The 'Mail & Guardian' is reporting that former Free State Economic Development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana will reveal the explosive details at the state capture inquiry next week.
JOHANNESBURG - Ace Magashule's battle to fight off corruption allegations is far from over with one of his former colleagues expected to blow the lid on his alleged dodgy dealings at the state capture commission.
The Mail & Guardian is reporting that former Free State Economic Development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana will reveal the explosive details at the inquiry next week.
This comes on the back of journalist Pieter Louis Myburgh's new book titled Gangster State which details allegations around Magashule's web of capture.
In it, Myburgh described Magashule as the mastermind of grand scale corruption and theft in the Free State during his time as premier.
But the African National Congress secretary-general says that he will prove in court that Myburgh is a blatant liar.
Dukwana has told the Mail & Guardian that when he appears before the Zondo Commission next week, he will reveal how the Free State's coffers were captured by Magashule.
Dukwana said that he will also give details about how he was allegedly offered R2 million a month for 10 years in exchange for his signature to put the Guptas in charge of a multibillion-rand construction deal in the province.
The former MEC further claims that Magashule's cronies made money at the expense of small black businesses.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
