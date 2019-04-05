Land Party lodges complain against EFF after Hout Bay clash
A televised debate descended into chaos this morning in Hout Bay on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The Land Party says it has lodged a complaint of assault against a group of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters.
A televised debate descended into chaos in Hout Bay on Friday.
It's unclear why supporters from the two party's clashed.
Land Party president Gcobani Ndzongana said: “The members of the Land Party went and opened a case and we’re going to the IEC to seek advice on where to report this kind of provocation.”
The EFF’s Melikhaya Xego has blamed Black First Land First supporters for fueling tensions.
“I think they were misled by the BLF. The people that had an issue with is the presence of the EFF there was the BLF... other than that, there’s the rivalry that they left the EFF.”
EFF Condemns The Violent Disruption of SABC Debate By Its Members. pic.twitter.com/uKHqbMeE6W— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 5, 2019
WATCH: Chaos mars SABC elections coverage in Hout Bay
More in Politics
-
10k 'petrol money' from Tony Gupta was no bribe - Dukwana
-
DA condemns 'destructive action' in Alexendra, blames ANC
-
Snubbed EFF committee member makes serious allegations against Malema
-
Money in the bag: Guptas offered me R2m a month – Dukwana tells commission
-
DA says has evidence ANC is behind Alex shutdown
-
The EFF’s only response to the SA's issues is violence, says Madikizela
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.