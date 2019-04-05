Land Party lodges complain against EFF after Hout Bay clash

A televised debate descended into chaos this morning in Hout Bay on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Land Party says it has lodged a complaint of assault against a group of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters.

A televised debate descended into chaos in Hout Bay on Friday.

It's unclear why supporters from the two party's clashed.

Land Party president Gcobani Ndzongana said: “The members of the Land Party went and opened a case and we’re going to the IEC to seek advice on where to report this kind of provocation.”

The EFF’s Melikhaya Xego has blamed Black First Land First supporters for fueling tensions.

“I think they were misled by the BLF. The people that had an issue with is the presence of the EFF there was the BLF... other than that, there’s the rivalry that they left the EFF.”

EFF Condemns The Violent Disruption of SABC Debate By Its Members. pic.twitter.com/uKHqbMeE6W — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 5, 2019

WATCH: Chaos mars SABC elections coverage in Hout Bay