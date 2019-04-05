Ipid yet to determine who fired fatals shots at Caledon protest
Police watchdog Ipid said that the crime scene will now have to be reconstructed as it was cleared when their investigators arrived on the scene.
CALEDON - A post-mortem will be carried out on Friday on the victims gunned down during demonstrations in Caledon.
Two men were fatally shot when residents protested over what they call a lack of service delivery in the Overberg town.
A large police contingent has been deployed to the community in light of Thursday's protests.
Police watchdog Ipid said that the crime scene will now have to be reconstructed as it was cleared when their investigators arrived on the scene.
Spokesperson Moses Dlamini has confirmed two protesters were shot dead but says it's still unclear who discharged the firearm.
"One of the deceased was shot at close range, the other seems to have been at a further distance, however, there is still a lot of investigating that needs to happen."
Dlamini said that the firearms of police and other officials present at the time of the incident have been confiscated.
"At this stage we're not certain as to who to attribute the shootings to, whether it's the police or the security guards who are currently at the scene or law enforcement."
It is believed that two others were also injured during the incident.
