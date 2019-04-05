'Impressive' R21m state-of-the-art clinic under construction in Gansbaai

Services to be added to the facility include an emergency treatment unit, ambulance bay, infectious disease unit and medical waste and refuse facilities.

CAPE TOWN - The construction of a R21 million state-of-the-art health clinic is underway in Gansbaai.

A ceremony was held at the Gansbaai Clinic on Thursday with members of the Overstrand Municipality and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo in attendance.

The project entails the construction of a new wing linked to the existing clinic, as well as upgrades to and refurbishment of the existing facility.

Services to be added to the facility include an emergency treatment unit, ambulance bay, infectious disease unit and medical waste and refuse facilities.

Western Cape Health spokesperson Colleen Smart said construction began in mid-March and the project was expected to be finished by March 2020.

"This marks the start of what is set to be an impressive project which will address the health needs of the community."