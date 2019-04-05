-
Hawks arrest three of their own over alleged corruption
The two captains and a warrant officer aged between 49 and 55 are set to appear at Randburg Magistrates Court today.
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks say they have arrested three of their own for alleged corruption, extortion, intimidation and defeating the ends of justice.
The two captains and a warrant officer, aged between 49 and 55, are set to appear at Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says it's believed that the three officers visited a businessman in January, demanded and extorted a bribe from him to avoid being reported to the authorities for being in possession of an invalid document to stay in South Africa.
“Whether you’re a Hawks member, the elite unit within the Saps and you involve yourself in any criminal activity, we won’t’ relent on taking decisive action against you.
“So, it’s very disturbing but at the same time I think we’re cleaning the system. It's good for everyone to also show the country that we’re not afraid to talk about our own.”
