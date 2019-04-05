Govt confirms detection of the fall armyworm in WC

The department said it was found near Clanwilliam after samples were collected at the end of March.

CAPE TOWN - The Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Department has confirmed the detection of the fall armyworm in the Western Cape.

The department said it was found near Clanwilliam after samples were collected at the end of March.

Armyworms are serious pests and mostly affect small scale maize and sweetcorn farmers.

The department's Jan-Hendrik Venter said: “Wherever there’s a pest population it will migrate. You can’t really stop it, but you can manage it. We’ve recommended is that farmers must check for signs of egg packets on the leaves of maze plants.”