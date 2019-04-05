-
George municipality probing corruption claims against DA councillor
The George Municipality says that it is investigating allegations that one of its councillors used taxpayers' money in dodgy investment schemes.
CAPE TOWN - The George Municipality says that it is investigating allegations that one of its councillors used taxpayers' money in dodgy investment schemes.
Good party leader Patricia de Lille has called into question the investigation, which she says has been swept under the carpet.
De Lille has since accused the George Municipality of VBS Bank-style looting.
The municipality says that it is aware of the allegation against a senior Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor.
De Lille has told Eyewitness News that the son of the DA councillor benefitted from the interest in the investments made.
She claims that kickbacks of R400,000 were paid to officials.
The municipality spokesperson Chantal Edwards-Klose says the investigation is still underway.
"George Municipality is aware of the allegations and confirms that an investigative process has been undertaken. No comment can be made on the outcome of said process until finalised."
De Lille has warned the DA not to protect corrupt officials while Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says that political parties are looking for cheap electioneering ploys.
