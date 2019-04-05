View all in Latest
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe resigns

After working for the cash strapped power utility for a decade, Phasiwe says his last day will be the end of April.

FILE: Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
FILE: Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe has resigned.

After working for the cash strapped power utility for a decade, Phasiwe said that his last day will be at the end of April.

Phasiwe said that the last five years have taken the toll on his health and his personal life.

“The most important thing I would like to do at this stage is to relax. The last five years have taken a toll on me in terms of my health. And also, by extension, they have also affected my family. I have two kids and quite frankly, I have been an absent father to them in the last five years.”

Phasiwe has been part of Eskom while it faced allegations of state capture, mismanagement and load shedding.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

