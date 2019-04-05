View all in Latest
Eskom's Phasiwe ready to appear before state capture inquiry

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe announced on Friday morning that he will be leaving Eskom after a decade, describing working as the spokesperson for the utility as the equivalent of being in a warzone.

Picture: @KhuluPhasiwe/Twitter
Picture: @KhuluPhasiwe/Twitter
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says he’s prepared to make himself available if requested to appear before the state capture commission.

Phasiwe announced on Friday morning that he will be leaving Eskom after a decade, describing working as the spokesperson for the utility as the equivalent of being in a warzone.

Phasiwe worked at the company during a time when it was accused of corruption state capture and mismanagement.

He said this affected his health and personal life said: “Being a spokesperson for Eskom, especially during those difficult times, almost amounts to being in a war zone. You have all sorts of missiles coming from different directions and clearly after some time, just like someone who has been through war, you need time to detox and start afresh.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

