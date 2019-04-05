View all in Latest
EFF condemns violence at Hout Bay election debate

Violence erupted between EFF, Land Party, Black First Land First and Good party members at the event as participants threw chairs and other objects at one another.

A screengrab of fighting at an SABC election broadcast in Hout Bay on 5 April 2019.
A screengrab of fighting at an SABC election broadcast in Hout Bay on 5 April 2019.
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the violent conduct of its members at a televised election debate in Hout Bay on Friday.

Violence erupted between EFF, Land Party, Black First Land First and Good party members at the event as participants threw chairs and other objects at one another.

In a statement, the EFF called on its members to exercise restraint at all times, particularly during the elections.

The party added that many parties and prominent individuals wanted to provoke EFF members because of the progress that it was making.

The EFF urged its members not to fall for the provocation as this, the party said, "would derail us from our well deserved [election] victory".

