Dukwana suggests FS Premier's office hampering bid to get evidence for inquiry

Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has detailed how he's failed to obtain documents and records of his time in office that he believes will support his evidence at the Zondo Commission.

A screengrab of former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana is giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on 5 April 2019.
A screengrab of former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana is giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on 5 April 2019.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has detailed how he's failed to obtain documents and records of his time in office that he believes will support his evidence at the Zondo Commission.

Dukwana has promised to tumble former premier and African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's house of cards.

Dukwana had to go to court last October to demand cellphone documents to support his submission but up to last week, he found that the province was using wrong numbers to obtain the information.

“When we visited the Office of the Premier last week, it came to our attention that, I don’t know whether it was deliberate, they used a wrong cellphone number and at the time they did not have any difficulty to get the information from Vodacom.”

WATCH: Former FS MEC Mxolisi Dukwana lifts lid on Magashule's alleged corruption

