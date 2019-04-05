Dukwana suggests FS Premier's office hampering bid to get evidence for inquiry
Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has detailed how he's failed to obtain documents and records of his time in office that he believes will support his evidence at the Zondo Commission.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has detailed how he's failed to obtain documents and records of his time in office that he believes will support his evidence at the Zondo Commission.
Dukwana has promised to tumble former premier and African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's house of cards.
Dukwana had to go to court last October to demand cellphone documents to support his submission but up to last week, he found that the province was using wrong numbers to obtain the information.
“When we visited the Office of the Premier last week, it came to our attention that, I don’t know whether it was deliberate, they used a wrong cellphone number and at the time they did not have any difficulty to get the information from Vodacom.”
WATCH: Former FS MEC Mxolisi Dukwana lifts lid on Magashule's alleged corruption
Popular in Politics
-
Chairs fly as EFF, BLF, Land Party, Good party clash at Hout Bay election event
-
WATCH LIVE: Former FS MEC Dukwana lifts lid on Magashule's alleged corruption
-
Magashule’s former colleague to reveal all on dodgy dealings: report
-
Ramaphosa: More work to do before SA realises rainbow nation vision
-
Ramaphosa: I could have been fired for going against Zuma
-
Zille: The only way to help Ramaphosa is to vote DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.