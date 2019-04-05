Deputy Police minister calls for arrests for deaths in Caledon protest
A crowd of supporters has gathered around the police nyala from where Mkongi addresses them.
CAPE TOWN – Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has called for the killers of two Caledon protesters to be arrested.
He’s addressed demonstrators on Friday afternoon following violent protests that resulted in two people being fatally shot.
A large police contingent has been deployed to the area.
Three law enforcement entities were present when the two protesters, believed to be teenagers, were fatally shot on Thursday.
A probe is now underway to determine whether the Saps, Theewaterskloof law enforcement officers or private security company members were responsible for their deaths.
Mkongi says the case is a top priority.
“I’m here with the general of the Western Cape who manages all the detectives that are going to deal with this case.
“So, we’re going to put top people to investigate and make sure that we get the perpetrators that used live ammunition and other unnecessary ammunition against the people.”
Post-mortems are being carried out on Friday.
