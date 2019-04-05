View all in Latest
De Lille takes alleged George Municipality corruption to Public Protector

The municipality said it's investigating allegations one of its councillors used taxpayers' money in dodgy investment schemes.

FILE: Good party leader Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Good party leader Patricia de Lille has laid a complaint with the Public Protector over what she alleges is an investment and kickback scheme in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led George Municipality.

The municipality said that it is investigating allegations that one of its councillors used taxpayers' money in dodgy investment schemes.

De Lille has called into question the probe.

The George Municipality said its aware of the allegation against a senior DA councillor.

De Lille told Eyewitness News that the son of the DA councillor benefitted from the interest in the investments made.

She claimed that kickbacks of R400,000 were paid to officials.

The municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said the investigation is still underway.

“George Municipality is aware of the allegations and can confirm that an investigative process has been undertaken. No comment can be made on the outcomes of the said process until finalised.”

De Lille has warned the DA not to protect corrupt officials while local government MEC Anton Bredell says political parties are looking for cheap electioneering ploys.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

