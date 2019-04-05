DA says has evidence ANC is behind Alex shutdown
The party's premier candidate Solly Msimanga says he has seen WhatsApp messages from the South African National Civic organisation (Sanco).
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says it has evidence that African National Congress (ANC) officials were behind Alexandra shutdown and it wants the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the police to take action.
The party's premier candidate Solly Msimanga says he has seen WhatsApp messages from the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco).
He says some ANC officials were seen spurring protesters to destroy property.
Eyewitness News spoke briefly to Msimanga who confirmed that he issued a statement, but he hasn't been able to detail how the evidence was obtained.
However, the statement says other WhatsApp messages were of organisers confirming that they had the backing of the ANC, while other organisers were seen wearing ANC regalia.
The ANC has not responded to the allegations.
