DA condemns 'destructive action' in Alexendra, blames ANC

The DA said it was clear that the demonstrations in Alexandra were not part of a service delivery protest.

FILE: Alexandra residents took to the streets on 3 April 2019 demanding better service delivery in the township. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Amid mounting calls for Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to address residents in protest-hit Alexandra, his party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), has condemned the mass action as "criminal chaos" co-ordinated by the African National Congress (ANC).

In a statement released on Friday the party said it had seen WhatsApp messages from a South African National Civic Organisation co-ordinating “activities aimed against Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba”.

“We have further witnessed ANC councillors spurring protestors to engage in the destruction of property and racially abuse the Johannesburg MMC for Safety, Michael Sun,” the party said.

The DA said it was clear that the “violent and destructive action” in Alexandra was not a service delivery protest.

During a public meeting at the local multipurpose centre on Friday residents once again threatened to take their shutdown campaign to Sandton after backing down earlier in the week.

The frustrated residents were planning their next move after Wednesday’s shutdown saw roads barricading with burning objects. They said they had been ignored for too long and Mashaba was taking them for granted.

Community leaders said they had, on numerous occasions, asked the mayor to come and see the conditions they live under.

Residents have been protesting since Wednesday over a range of issues, including housing.

On Thursday Mashaba challenged ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the community of Alexandra along with him after the president called him out over the growing calls for the mayor to address residents.

Timeline

